Onancock VFD donates ambulance to Counties for training

In January, the Onancock Vol. Fire Department recommended to donate an ambulances from fleet to the Accomack County Dept. of Public Safety to assist in training through the Eastern Shore Fire Training Center.

On Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors agreed and accepted the gift from Onancock VFD’s members.

This ambulance will be used to train current and future EMS providers with a realistic platform to deliver pre-hospital emergency medial care. This ambulance gives those from Accomack and Northampton Counties the opportunity to have a realistic layout for equipment, a mobile training simulator and promotes a safer environment to train for life-threatening situations to practice skills instead of a classroom.

“The members of Onancock Vol. Fire Department are committed to the continued mutual partnership with Accomack County and its staff to better the care and performance of fire and EMS service delivery throughout the Eastern Shore,” said Mike Rydberg Chief of the Onancock VFD.