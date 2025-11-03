Onancock Town Council taking steps to hire Interim Town Manager

The Town of Onancock is taking steps to replace their town manager. The current Town Manager Matt Spuck will be leaving in November to become the new Northampton County Administrator.

Mayor Fletcher Fosque said that the Town has contacted a recruiting service which will help find qualified individuals for the position. The company also provides interim Town Managers to fill in while the process of recruiting a permanent replacement is being conducted.

The Council will meet Wednesday night. The discussion is considered and employee matter and will be conducted in a closed executive session with the results being made available at the end of the meeting.

