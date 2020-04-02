On Tuesday, March 31st the Onancock Town Council took action on several items to help alleviate some of the financial burden during these COVID-19 times.
- The 5% Meals Tax has been suspended for April & May 2020. This was done in the hopes that it will entice more customers to utilize our restaurants take-out services during the Governor’s Executive Order.
- The vehicle decal due date has been extended to June 30, 2020.
- The business license due date has been extended to June 30, 2020.
- Residents experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 quarantine are asked to contact Town Hall at 757-787-3363 to set-up a payment plan for their water and sewer bills. Customers that reach out to the town prior to their bill due dates will be eligible for a late penalty reversal on their upcoming bill.
- The Onancock essential public works staff will begin working split shifts until 6/10/20. Due to the reduction of our daily work force town chipping services have been suspended until 6/10/20.
