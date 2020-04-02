On Tuesday, March 31st the Onancock Town Council took action on several items to help alleviate some of the financial burden during these COVID-19 times.

The 5% Meals Tax has been suspended for April & May 2020. This was done in the hopes that it will entice more customers to utilize our restaurants take-out services during the Governor’s Executive Order.

The vehicle decal due date has been extended to June 30, 2020.

The business license due date has been extended to June 30, 2020.

Residents experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 quarantine are asked to contact Town Hall at 757-787-3363 to set-up a payment plan for their water and sewer bills. Customers that reach out to the town prior to their bill due dates will be eligible for a late penalty reversal on their upcoming bill.

The Onancock essential public works staff will begin working split shifts until 6/10/20. Due to the reduction of our daily work force town chipping services have been suspended until 6/10/20.

