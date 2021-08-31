Onancock has a scheduled repair to a water line taking place at the corner of Kerr St and Pine St at the Armory.

This repair will require water service disconnection from 8 – noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

All homes are businesses located north of Kerr St from Jackson Street to Boundary Avenue and all properties on Kerr St from Jackson Street to Boundary Ave should prepare for this disruption. Door hangers have been distributed to all affected properties.

The town expects this to be a short disruption in service with no affect on water quality. If any residue appears in your water, run your faucet until it is clear again.

