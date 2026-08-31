Onancock to Perform Hydrant Flush Monday

August 31, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Onancock residents may notice temporary discoloration in their water Monday as the town’s Department of Public Works conducts a fire hydrant flush.

The flushing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31, and is part of routine water system maintenance. Town officials said the work also allows crews to test water flow and pressure for fire protection purposes.

The flushing process may stir up sediment in water lines and cause temporary discoloration.

Residents who notice discolored water are advised to run their faucets until the water becomes clear before using it. The town also recommends using caution when doing laundry while the flushing is underway.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 31, 2026, 5:20 am
Broken clouds
WSW
Broken clouds
72°F
7 mph
Apparent: 74°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 7 mph WSW
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:32 am
Sunset: 7:34 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

Member of the

esva chamber