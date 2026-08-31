Onancock to Perform Hydrant Flush Monday

Onancock residents may notice temporary discoloration in their water Monday as the town’s Department of Public Works conducts a fire hydrant flush.

The flushing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31, and is part of routine water system maintenance. Town officials said the work also allows crews to test water flow and pressure for fire protection purposes.

The flushing process may stir up sediment in water lines and cause temporary discoloration.

Residents who notice discolored water are advised to run their faucets until the water becomes clear before using it. The town also recommends using caution when doing laundry while the flushing is underway.