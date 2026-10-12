Onancock to make water repairs on Kerr St Tuesday

Residents may experience temporary water service disruptions on Kerr Street on Tuesday, October 13, as the Town carries out repairs to a water leak.

The repair work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. During this time, residents in the surrounding area may experience temporary interruptions in water service or reduced water pressure.

The Town says every effort will be made to minimize disruptions and restore normal water service as quickly as possible. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for the potential interruptions.

The Town apologized for any inconvenience the repairs may cause and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation as the necessary work is completed.