Onancock to make water repairs on Kerr St Tuesday

October 12, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

Residents may experience temporary water service disruptions on Kerr Street on Tuesday, October 13, as the Town carries out repairs to a water leak.

The repair work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. During this time, residents in the surrounding area may experience temporary interruptions in water service or reduced water pressure.

The Town says every effort will be made to minimize disruptions and restore normal water service as quickly as possible. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for the potential interruptions.

The Town apologized for any inconvenience the repairs may cause and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation as the necessary work is completed.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON
(opens in a new tab)

Local Weather

October 12, 2026, 8:02 pm
Clear sky
N
Clear sky
61°F
0 mph
Apparent: 61°F
Pressure: 1013 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 40 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:07 am
Sunset: 6:30 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa, enable One Oh Three the Shore Skill

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber