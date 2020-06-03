The Town of Onancock is pleased to announce that Thursday Friday and Saturday evenings during the month of June, North street, between Market St and King St, will be closed to traffic, allowing our North Street restaurants to offer outside dining. This outdoor dining opportunity will be from 5-11pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings beginning on June 4, 2020. The following restaurants will be participating in the outside dining on North Street: 3 Knots Tap House; The Blarney Stone Pub; and, The Charlotte Hotel. To find out more about their outside dining experience please visit their individual websites and/or Facebook pages.

For any questions or concerns about this road closure please contact the Onancock Town Hall at 757-787-3363.

.