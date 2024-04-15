Onancock to conduct hydrant flush Monday and Tuesday

April 15, 2024
Onancock water customers may notice discolored water April 15 and 16. The condition will be the result of a hydrant flush scheduled on those days.
According to a statement released by the Town of Onancock:
- “We conduct this hydrant flush to remove any sediment or deposits that settle in the lines, ensuring high water quality, and checking the water pressure and flow.
- Your water may be discolored during the process. It will clear up shortly after the flushing is complete. After the flushing is complete, run your water until it is clear.
- Please plan for discolored water when doing laundry.
- The discolored water results from settlements of minerals like iron and manganese, these minerals are not harmful in small amounts and the water is safe from a microbiological standpoint.”
