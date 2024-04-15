Onancock to conduct hydrant flush Monday and Tuesday

Onancock water customers may notice discolored water April 15 and 16. The condition will be the result of a hydrant flush scheduled on those days.

According to a statement released by the Town of Onancock:

“We conduct this hydrant flush to remove any sediment or deposits that settle in the lines, ensuring high water quality, and checking the water pressure and flow.

Your water may be discolored during the process. It will clear up shortly after the flushing is complete. After the flushing is complete, run your water until it is clear.

Please plan for discolored water when doing laundry.

The discolored water results from settlements of minerals like iron and manganese, these minerals are not harmful in small amounts and the water is safe from a microbiological standpoint.”

.