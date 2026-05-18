Onancock to conduct hydrant flush Monday and Tuesday

The Onancock Town Office has announced that it will conduct its biannual fire hydrant flushing on Monday and Tuesday, May 18 and 19.

Officials said the routine maintenance is performed to ensure proper water system function, including flow and pressure testing for fire safety purposes.

Residents may notice temporary water discoloration during the flushing process. Town officials advise customers to run their water until it clears before use and to use caution when doing laundry during this time to avoid potential staining.

The flushing is part of the Town’s regular maintenance schedule aimed at maintaining water quality and ensuring the reliability of the system.