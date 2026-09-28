Onancock to celebrate Restaurant Week

September 28, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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Onancock will showcase its dining scene next month with the town’s first-ever Restaurant Week, scheduled for Oct. 9 through 17.

The event will feature special two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus at participating restaurants, with an emphasis on Eastern Shore ingredients and local culinary talent.

Seven restaurants are taking part: Bizzotto’s Gallery Café, Bread & Butter, KuchiSabishii, Mallards at the Wharf, Market Street Grill, Maurice and The Blarney Stone Pub.

Onancock Main Street is producing the event.

Preston Ford in Keller

Cindy Mackey of Onancock Main Street said local restaurants were quick to support the idea and described the town as having a wide range of culinary talent concentrated in a small area.

Organizers say the event is intended to give diners a chance to try new restaurants, return to longtime favorites and sample special menus created for the week.

Restaurant Week is also being promoted as part of a broader fall visit to downtown Onancock, including the town’s historic streets, waterfront and locally owned shops.

More information, including participating restaurant menus, is available at ExperienceOnancock.com/rw26. Reservations are encouraged.

Onancock Restaurant Week is sponsored by One Presidential Mortgage-Pattie Brogan, Hill Real Estate Group with Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty, Michael Baril with Weichert Realtors Mason-Davis, Bizzotto’s Gallery Café, the ESVA Tourism Commission, John Fiege, CFP, KuchiSabishii, Mallards at the Wharf, Maurice and The Blarney Stone Pub.

Onancock Main Street is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization and part of the Virginia Main Street Program. The group works on downtown revitalization, tourism promotion and business support in Onancock.

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September 28, 2026, 2:06 pm
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