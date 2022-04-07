By Linda Cicoira

Quiet indictments were made public Tuesday for murder and related charges that were handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury two months ago.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Eric Ames, of Hill Street, in Onancock, a local high school student, was indicted on counts of first-and second-degree murder conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in the murder and robbery. The victim was twenty-three-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph, of Painter.

Police were called to Johnson Street, in Onancock, at about 3:15 p.m., Oct. 13, 2021, for reports of a single-vehicle crash and for gunshots being heard. When officers arrived, they found Joseph inside the vehicle. According to a court document, Joseph had been shot nine times in the head, face, and upper body.

Ames will turn 18 in June. The defendant is being held in the Norfolk Detention Center until trial. A 15-year-old male was also charged with the crimes.

