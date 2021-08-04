On Thursday, July 22 the Historic Onancock School Community & Cultural Center received word that HOS will receive $38,500 to complete development of its new playground for children 2-12 years old and outdoor community space. Earlier this year extensive new play structures were installed and existing equipment upgraded. Funding for the new playground and other improvements came from the Robert E & Marie Orr Smith Foundation of Philadelphia, PA, which is also supporting continued development of the space with a second award.

HOS Executive Director Joani Donohoe explained, “The new project aims to install sidewalks from the parking lot and from the Onancock Nature Trail for ADA accessibility to the playground and outdoor gathering spaces. The paving will include several shaded areas with picnic tables and benches.”

Opened in time for the annual Ice Cream Social held at HOS, the new playground has already proven to be a huge hit with children and parents. Work on the paving project will start this summer. The grant will also support the creation of a little artists’ chalkboard, Little Free Library for kids, and a story trail to be constructed later this year.

Located on 13 acres of open space in Onancock, Historic Onancock School Community & Cultural Center is a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the economic vitality of the Eastern Shore’s diverse community. Our tenants include 14 artists and makers in working studios, ESAL, an arts organization, a table tennis club, fitness club, community band, several entrepreneurs and the Eastern Shore Waterman’s Museum. Many local, federal and private groups use the facility for meetings, classes, forums and social gatherings. Countless children and adults have enjoyed soccer, and other recreation on the open outdoor space or walking the nature trail.

More information can be found here: https://www.historiconancockschool.org/

Businesses and individuals interested in supporting our Play at HOS Improvement Project should call (757) 302-1331 or email: director@historiconancockschool.org

.