Onancock Rotary Club holding Taste of the Shore in April

The Onancock Rotary Club is again hosting Taste of the Eastern Shore Sunday, April 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exmore Moose Lodge in Belle Haven.

Taste of the Shore features local restaurants, culinary schools and food trucks offering samples of their best dishes for diners to enjoy.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and may be purchased in advance at the Book Bin in Onley, Floral Express and Gifts in Parksley, WESR Radio in Accomac, and Rayfield’s Pharmacy or from members of the club.

For more information contact the Rotary club at [email protected] or call the radio station at 757-787-3200. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Food Bank.