Pictures courtesy of the Corner Bakery in Onancock.

A Sysco Foods transport truck reportedly took out a telephone pole in Onancock Friday morning causing power outages in the area.

The call came to 911 shortly after 10:00 PM.

According to ANEC, 369 consumers in the Onancock area were without power for approximately 90 minuteswhile crews worked to repair the damage.

