The Onancock Post Office will be open from 9 am until 12 pm on Sunday December 12 and Sunday December 19 in order to give customers extra service at Christmas.
Related Posts
SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Around the world and back in 63 years, Lynwood Jones reflects on life lessons
July 19, 2021
Cape Charles Rotary Club taking crab cake orders
June 11, 2019
NFIB recognizes Delegate Bloxom as Guardian of Small Business
September 14, 2021
Va. WWI and WWII will visit the Eastern Shore in April
March 15, 2019
Local Conditions
December 11, 2021, 10:04 am
Cloudy
58°F
58°F
16 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 16 mph SW
wind gusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:08 am
sunset: 4:45 pm