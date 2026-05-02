Onancock planning Sail 250 event

A small Eastern Shore town is preparing to make big waves this summer.

Onancock will host “Onancock Sails Forward,” part of Virginia’s Sail 250 celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary. The three-day event runs June 12th through the 14th along the town’s historic waterfront.

The Town of Onancock is proud to host the tall ship Lady Maryland the weekend of June 12–14, 2026, as part of the national SAIL250 celebration honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.

The Onancock Marina is an Affiliate Harbor for Norfolk Festevents’ Sail Virginia, joining a select group of waterfront communities commemorating this historic milestone.

Organizers say visitors can expect a close-up look at the Lady Maryland tall ships including opportunities to tour and meet the

crew. The event will also feature live music, maritime demonstrations, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Unlike the larger Sail 250 gathering planned in Norfolk later in June, Onancock’s event offers a more intimate experience, with smaller crowds and easier access to the ships.

Local leaders say the festival is a chance to highlight Onancock’s maritime heritage while bringing new visitors to the Eastern Shore.