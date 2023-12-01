Onancock named one of seven Most Quaint Towns by World Atlas

The historic town of Onancock has been named of one of the seven Most Quaint Towns by World Atlas.

The article reads “the lovely region of the Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the US, a 200-mile area of land covering parts of six states, most notably Maryland and Virginia. The region was first depicted by Europeans during the 16th century by explorer Diego Gutierrez. Since then, towns and cities have been established, playing host to historic museums, unique celebrations that bring the community together, and high-class restaurant experiences. Spread throughout the region are several quaint small towns, ideal for diving into the maritime history and relaxing in the calm vibes of the Bay-side communities.”

The article continues regarding Onancock: “Upon arriving in Onancock, set forth on a venture to the historic Ker Place. It was first designed in 1803 as a home for merchant farmer John Ker. Today, the fully restored mansion is home to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society.

“The North Street Playhouse is where you want to be if you have an interest in the theater, as it is the only regular live theater location on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Operational since 1986, the playhouse has become a popular location to spend an evening watching the performing arts. The Eastern Shore Watermen’s Museum & Research Center dedicates itself to preserving the history that is Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Housed in the museum is a large collection of archival material, from 45,000 digitized photos, to boat replicas, and other relevant artifacts to the local history.

“If you are in the area, from May to the end of October, you must take a ride on the Tangier-Onancock Ferry. Spend a lovely day on Tangier Island and sample the delicious chicken salad at Four Brothers Crab Shack. The gallery of internationally recognized artist Danny Doughty is local to Onancock. It is an exhibit full of Doughty’s creations, such as “Mommas Grapevine.” You can connect with Doughty himself and learn his secrets.”

Joining Onancock are Irvington, Havre de Grace, Poquoson, St. Michaels, Crisfield and Kilmarnock.