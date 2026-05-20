Onancock Market announces new Board members

The Onancock Farmers Market has announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, welcoming longtime market vendors Angela Faraguna and Joel Simpson to leadership roles within the organization.

Faraguna, owner of Angela’s Pop Up Bakery, has been involved with the market since its establishment in 2012. Alongside her son Jeremy, she has become a familiar presence at the market as a food vendor over the years.

According to the market, Faraguna’s long-standing involvement gives her a unique perspective on both the history of the organization and its future potential. In addition to operating her business, she has previously served on the advisory board of her son’s school and has participated in fundraising efforts supporting numerous animal welfare organizations.

Market officials said they look forward to the experience and insight Faraguna brings as a successful independent business owner.

Joining her on the board is Joel Simpson, a longtime vendor known for his handcrafted wood creations. Simpson and his wife Dawn, who creates crocheted items, have been popular participants at the market for several seasons.

Simpson said he has witnessed firsthand the role the market plays in benefiting the Town of Onancock by drawing visitors, connecting community members and providing access to healthy food options.

A retired NASA engineer with a 37-year career, Simpson has also served in leadership roles with several community organizations, including his church council, the Artisans Guild, the Bloxom Food Pantry and his homeowners association.

Market officials said Simpson’s background in nonprofit leadership and community service will help support the organization’s continued growth and long-term sustainability.

The Onancock Farmers Market Board expressed appreciation for the “fresh perspectives and wisdom” both new board members are expected to contribute as the organization continues its work in the community.