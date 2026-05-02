Onancock man pleads guilty to assault and battery

By Linda Cicoira

An Onancock man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a third or subsequent count of assault and battery of a household member, violating a protective order, and obstruction of justice by preventing the victim from calling for help or leaving with their child.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Ely Bardinelli, of Justice Street, has been in jail for about six months. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison with all but time served suspended. Bardinelli will be on supervised probation for three years and on good behavior for five years. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence.

The judge ordered a new protective order. According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox, the defendant arrived at the victim’s house at about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 25. He hit the woman, pushed her down, and then struck her head against the floor. He also took her phone away, Fox continued.