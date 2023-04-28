By Linda Cicoira

An Onancock man was sentenced to a total of 22 years Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for three charges.

All but six years of the terms were suspended for 54-year-old Richard Victor Arvidson. He pleaded guilty to felony object sexual penetration and two misdemeanors — creating an unlawful picture of another and assault.

The pleas were part of an agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney William Fox, who did not prosecute a count of sodomy that was also filed against Arvidson. The agreement included the sentences of 20 years in prison with all but four years suspended for the felony and 12 months in jail each for the misdemeanors. The terms were set to run consecutively.