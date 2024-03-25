Onancock man found guilty of rape in jury trial

According to a press release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan, on Friday, March 22, 2024, an Accomack County Circuit Court jury found an Onancock man guilty of rape.

The trial of Myron Hezzell Edwards Sr., age 60, took two days and the jury deliberated for a little over two hours before returning a guilty verdict on the rape count and verdicts of not guilty on accompanying counts of sodomy and object sexual penetration.

The offense occurred late February 1 st and early into February 2 nd of 2022, and occurred at the defendant’s residence on Gaskins Road. The defendant was originally indicted on in August of 2022 of a single count of rape, then reindicted on the rape charge and indicted on charges of sodomy and object sexual penetration on June 5, 2023. Judge Leslie L. Lilley conducted the trial.

The Commonwealth’s case was presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Spencer Morgan and the defendant was represented by Carl H. Bundick, Esq. Commonwealth’s Attorney, J. Spencer Morgan, would like to acknowledge the contributions of the following individuals: Trooper R. Flynn, Sr. Trooper T. Montross, and Sgt. D. Lawson of the Virginia State Police; Forensic Biology Section Chief Anne Pollard and toxicologist Dr. Autumn Massiello with the Department of Forensic Science; and C. Sampson, the forensic nurse examiner with Chesapeake Forensic Specialists, for their contributions to the investigation of this matter and enabling the Commonwealth to obtain the verdict of the jury.

Questions may be directed to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Accomack County, J. Spencer Morgan at (757) 787-2877.