By Linda Cicoira

An Onancock man was killed in a crash on I-95 in Fayetteville, N.C., Thursday after he overcorrected at a high rate of speed and hit a car, according to a report.

Thirty-one-year-old Tony Terrell Weeks Jr. was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with bell peppers and ears of corn when the accident happened at 4 a.m., near exit 46. A two-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was also killed in the crash.

The incident closed the northbound lanes for hours, creating miles of backups. The child’s 30-year-old mother was driving the car. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.