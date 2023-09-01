Onancock man denies more than a dozen charges in Accomack Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

An Onancock man pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges at an arraignment Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with local robberies that occurred in May.

Forty-seven-year-old Macio L. Steward, of Watson Street, asked for a jury to determine his fate. He pleaded not guilty to counts of burglary and grand larceny at Oceanway Market in Tasley and burglary at the Tru Blue store in Oak Hall on May 1.

The defendant also denied counts of burglary and petty larceny at the Corner Mart in Painter, attempted malicious bodily injury of Accomack Deputy M. Steele, assault and battery of Steele, assault of Deputy E. Solorzano, disarming Solorzano of a stun gun, attempting to remove a rifle from Solorzano, attempting to remove a handgun from Deputy Lt. J. Marsh, attempting to intimidate or impede Steele, Solorzano, and Marsh by threats of bodily harm while performing their duties, and obstruction of justice on May 4.

He was remanded to jail to await trial.