Onancock man claiming inadequate healthcare in jail denied bond

By Linda Cicoira

An Onancock man, who is awaiting trial for violent crimes against three local police officers and other offenses, was denied bond in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday.

“The court finds the nature of the offenses are such that he would be a danger to the public if … released,” Retired Judge W. Revell Lewis III said of 47-year-old Macio L. Stewart, of Watson Street.

The defendant wanted to return to his mother’s home to live until the September jury trial. He complained that he was not getting adequate health care including medicines at the Accomack Jail for his high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, hepatitis C, kidney issues, and diabetes. Stewart said because of this kidney problems were worsening and he needed dialysis.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan was opposed to bond. He said the defendant spent more than 10 years in prison and was out for two months when authorities wanted to give him a drug test because they suspected he was using illegal substances and had missed a meeting with his probation officer.

. Morgan contended that no complaints were filed against the jail’s care and that Stewart had been taken to doctor’s appointments. “No conditions are going to be able to supervise him adequately,” the supervisor said.

Stewart was charged with May 1, 2023, counts of burglary and grand theft at Oceanway Market, in Tasley; burglary at the Tru Blue store, in Oak Hall; and burglary and petty theft at the Corner Mart, in Painter. The next day, when probation was looking for him for the drug test, he was charged with attempted malicious bodily injury and assault and battery of Accomack Deputy M. Steele, assault of Deputy E. Solorzano, disarming Solorzano of a stun gun, trying to remove a rifle from Solorzano, attempting to remove a handgun from Deputy Lt. J. Marsh, trying to intimidate or impede the three officers with threats of bodily harm, and obstruction of justice. Stewart tested positive for cocaine.

Defense lawyer Carl Bundick said Stewart served his time for previous convictions and he has been drug-free for a year while in jail awaiting trial. Bundick further said these matters have not been tried before the court. Stewart was being tased when the incidents with the officers occurred, Bundicck said. Stewart had been cooperative, he added.