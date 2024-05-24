Onancock Main Street welcomes new president, board member

Onancock Main Street (OMS) is pleased to welcome Lisa Fiege as the new OMS president and Jeff Adler as a new board member.

Lisa Fiege

Fiege holds a master’s degree in political science from Florida State University. She has been a resident of the Town of Onancock since 2016 and worked for the town for eight years from 2013-2021. She joined the OMS board in December 2022 and was elected to the position of treasurer the following February. Her knowledge of the town and willingness to put the work into the organization made her the natural candidate to be the next president of OMS. Fiege also is a member of the Economic Development Authority of the Town of Onancock and the Onancock Farmer’s & Artisan’s Market board.

Jeff Adler

Adler brings a wealth of experience to the board, having held roles in various successful businesses throughout his career. These include director of technology for an international management consulting firm, vice president for a startup technology company, and founder and CEO of a company that provides technology services to small- and medium-sized businesses.

Adler’s focus on finance and operations will be invaluable as OMS works to strengthen and promote Onancock’s business community. He and his wife and two children moved to Onancock three years ago.

Adler joins five other board members for OMS, which is part of the Virginia Main Street Program. OMS is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that works to develop and sustain Onancock’s historic downtown. As examples, OMS has supported high-impact downtown revitalization projects such as assessing the feasibility of renovating vacant commercial buildings, murals to enhance the downtown district, tourism advertising and marketing support for businesses.

Operating costs are not covered by grants procured by OMS. If you would like to get involved with OMS, please contact [email protected]. To read more about OMS or donate, go to www.ExperienceOnancock.com.