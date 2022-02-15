Onancock Main Street (OMS) is pleased to announce the addition of Cindy Holdren to the OMS board.

Cindy is a long-time resident of the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Onancock, having moved to the Shore in 1970 for her first job at Accomack County Department of Social Services (ACDSS). She served as director of ACDSS for nine years and purchased her current home in Onancock in 1988. In addition to local government, she has worked at the state and federal levels in the areas of employment security and child support. Currently, she serves on the Town Council of Onancock.

During her years of living in Onancock, she has seen the ebb and flow of businesses and hopes to be instrumental in helping the town become an even more vibrant destination for work and pleasure, as well as a welcoming, community-minded place to live.

Holdren joins seven other board members for OMS, which is part of the Virginia Main Street Program. OMS is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that works to develop and sustain Onancock, VA’s historic downtown as a vital economic, cultural, recreational and residential center for our community. OMS works in partnership with community and business stakeholders and the Town of Onancock to ensure the downtown not only grows but thrives. You can read more about OMS at ExperienceOnancock.com.

.