The Onancock Main Street Initiative Board encourages everyone to support our local businesses during this coronavirus pandemic. Businesses on the Eastern Shore of Virginia (ESVA) are unique and special, in part because they are small. That also makes them vulnerable during crises.

Consider these actions:

Your favorite restaurant may have limited seating, so call to make reservations. Order takeout – some even have curbside pick-up – or buy a gift certificate for the future.

Buy gift cards from businesses, or shop online from those that offer it. Some also have curbside pick-up.

Need birthday or anniversary gifts in the coming months? What about Mother’s or Father’s Day? Buy them now!

Buy produce, food and products from our local farmers and vendors where available.

Consider a donation to those who need it.

And remember: Stay six feet away from others. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Stay home if sick.

We are one community. Let’s remain ESVA strong!