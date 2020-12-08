Pictured: Downtown Onancock, courtesy of Gordon Campbell at At Altitude Gallery.

Onancock Main Street has received $20,000.00 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

Onancock Main Street will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to inspire travelers to choose Onancock as their getaway destination in all seasons. Funds will be used to enhance marketing, increase awareness and specifically target travelers within a 200 mile radius. These funds will ensure that Onancock remains the place where residents are proud to live, and visitors want to return, which is the mission statement of Onancock Main Street.

“Onancock has long been a gateway to the Eastern Shore of Virginia since it originally was commissioned in 1680 as one of King James’s original twelve royal ports in the Colonies. While means of travel have changed, it continues to be a gateway for visitors as a vibrant, historic coastal destination. Onancock perfectly blends a community ideal for young families and retirees alike, with a destination for travelers looking to experience the town and the entire ESVA. This grant funding will help get the word out about this coastal gateway which boasts rich history, an art lover’s paradise, saltwater ecotourism, boating adventures, and a foodie’s heaven.” said Robie Marsh, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to the Accomack County, Virginia spending more than $222 million in 2019, supporting 2,223 work opportunities and contributing over $17 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.

Onancock Main Street (OMS) is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that works to develop and sustain historic downtown Onancock as a vital economic, cultural, recreational and residential center for the community. OMS works in partnership with community and business stakeholders and the Town of Onancock to ensure that the downtown not only grows, but thrives.

