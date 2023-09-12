Onancock Main Street Receives Funding to Support Marketing for Downtown Businesses

Onancock Main Street (OMS) has secured funds from Virginia Main Street, a program of the

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, to support the marketing

initiatives of businesses in the downtown OMS district.

Each qualifying business currently operating in the OMS downtown district will receive $450.

The business and artist community housed in the Historic Onancock School, which also is part

of the OMS downtown district, received $2,000 to fund a collaborative marketing plan.

The funds may be used for marketing efforts such as the printing and placement of Virginia

Welcome center rack cards, purchasing print, radio digital and social media ads, and out-of-

town signage, as well as new promotional messaging in store windows. The goal is to raise

awareness of the downtown businesses and encourage people to shop, dine, recreate and be

entertained locally.

“We are delighted to be able to provide direct funding support to our businesses,” said Janet

Fosque, president of OMS. “Our businesses are the economic backbone of the downtown Main

Street community, and OMS is dedicated to helping them succeed.”

A set of guidelines has been set up for eligible uses. VMS requires all funds are spent by

November 22.