Onancock Main Street has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

More than $860,000 in matching grant funds were awarded to 64 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $2.2 million in-kind marketing value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 384 statewide tourism entities.

Onancock Main Street will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to continue to promote Onancock and all that it has to offer as a charming, pet-friendly, walkable, water town.

“Onancock is the perfect destination for visitors in the mid-Atlantic markets of Washington DC, Pennsylvania, and Richmond/Hampton Roads who wish to travel just a few hours by car to experience outdoor and water activities, a wide variety of dining experiences, as well as cultural and performing arts venues and events,” Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds will help to revive Virginia’s tourism economy, which will help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into its communities.”

The RMLP is designed to increase visitor spending by stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.

Onancock Main Street is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the town of Onancock and the community to ensure the continued vibrancy and preservation of its historic downtown.

About Virginia Tourism Corporation

Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency charged with marketing the Commonwealth as a premier travel and film destination. In 2019, visitors to Virginia spent $27 billion, which supported 237,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. To learn more, visit virginia.org