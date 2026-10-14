Onancock Main Street Awarded Grant to ‘Brighten Onancock

Onancock Main Street has received a $50,000 state grant to install permanent roofline lighting on 26 downtown buildings, with installation expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit organization’s Brighten Onancock project received a 2027 Downtown Investment Grant through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Main Street program. The Town of Onancock is providing a $25,000 match, bringing the combined funding to $75,000.

The project will use energy-efficient LED lighting to highlight downtown architecture and create a coordinated lighting corridor around Market and North streets. According to Onancock Main Street, the system is designed to complement the town’s historic buildings while improving nighttime visibility and encouraging evening shopping and dining.

“Downtown is an important part of Onancock’s character, and this lighting will help showcase that charm and make it even more welcoming in the evening,” said Onancock Town Manager Wesley Wootten. “We appreciate Onancock Main Street’s work to secure this grant and bring the project to life for our businesses, residents, and visitors.”

The lighting will extend along Market Street from the Roseland Theatre to the North Street Playhouse and along the opposite side of the street. Additional lighting will cover portions of North Street, including buildings from 51 Market Street to 11 North Street and the opposite side from 10 North Street to 57 Market Street. Onancock Town Hall will also be included.

The lights will connect through a Bluetooth mesh system and offer multiple color options for seasonal and holiday displays.

Onancock Main Street is coordinating installation with participating business owners and Tidewater Lights, a Hampton Roads company specializing in permanent architectural lighting. Work is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

Michael Hartman, chair of the organization’s Design Committee, said similar projects in other communities have been associated with increased tourism, longer visitor stays and higher retail and restaurant sales. He said a more active downtown could also help attract future business investment.

According to the organization, downtown businesses expressed strong support for the proposal. Brighten Onancock was one of only 10 projects statewide selected for a Downtown Investment Grant.

Onancock Main Street is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that supports downtown revitalization, business development and preservation of the town’s historic character. More information is available at OnancockMainStreet.org.