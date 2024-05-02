Onancock Main Street again designated a 2024 Accredited Program by Main Street America

Onancock Main Street (OMS) has again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards and exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

To qualify for Accredited status—Main Street America’s top designation tier—communities must demonstrate a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

OMS’ performance was evaluated through assessments conducted by the organization’s personnel and board of directors, and the Virginia Main Street program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national community evaluation standards.

OMS has achieved national accreditation for three years and is one of 800 Accredited Main Street America Programs this year.

“I am incredibly grateful for all of the businesses, individuals, and town partners who make our Main Street program the success it is today,” said Lisa Fiege, president of OMS. “Working together, we are

making a difference in our local economy and public spaces to improve Onancock for residents, businesses, and tourists.”

In 2023, the Main Street America programs generated $5.68 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,630 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 35,162 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,556 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,664,763 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support operations, it generated $18.03 of new investment back into downtown and commercial corridor communities.

OMS’ mission is to make Onancock the place where residents are proud to live, and visitors want to return. The organization does this by forging community partnerships, cultivating downtown businesses, enhancing the town’s artistic and recreational assets, and celebrating its historic and cultural character.

For more information, go to ExperienceOnancock.com.

For more information about Main Street America, visit mainstreet.org.