Onancock Main Street (OMS) has secured $37,500 in funding to improve the town’s downtown district

OMS was awarded $25,000 in Downtown Investment Grants (DIG). The Town of Onancock is matching the grant with $12,500. DIG are available only to Advancing Virginia Main Street communities and can be used to fund complete projects, provide seed funding for new projects or provide gap financing that allows a project to become fully funded.

One hundred percent of the funds will be directed to programs to benefit the downtown including:

creating murals on buildings in the downtown area in order to increase the town’s

appeal to visitors and residents;

 initiating a gift card program to encourage shopping in downtown Onancock;

 assisting small businesses through workshops and a program to market the town’s

assets to business owners to encourage them to locate their businesses in

Onancock;

 and creating banners and window clings to fill windows in buildings while they are

being refurbished for new businesses.

“The Town is grateful for the tireless efforts of OMS,” said Onancock Town Manager Matt Spuck. “Innovative grants like this one will continue to differentiate Onancock, which will attract even more businesses to town and support those that already call Onancock home.”

VA Governor Glenn Youngkin last week announced Virginia Main Street grants for 16 communities totaling more than $257,000. The funded projects will revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing.

“For over 30 years, the Virginia Main Street program has been critical to economic development, small business growth and job development through the revitalization and preservation of our historic downtown districts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to seeing the economic opportunity that these projects will spark while preserving and utilizing the historic character of their communities as well.”

Since 1985, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has been providing assistance to localities engaged in downtown commercial district revitalization through the Virginia Main Street Program.