Onancock Main Street (OMS) is pleased to announce the addition of Bob Spoth and Jeff Vernimb to the OMS board.

Bob has worked for nearly 40 years for global insurance brokerage houses. He owns and operates a small specialty insurance agency focused on ecosystem restoration obligations for construction projects. He has served on several boards, mainly focused on kids’ athletics or church-related activities, and currently sits on the boards of the Onancock Business and Civic Association and the National Environmental Banking Association, as well as the finance committee of St Peter’s Church in Onley, VA. He co-chaired the 2019 Onancock St. Patrick’s Parade (cancelled because of COVID-19).

After visiting Onancock for more than 20 years, he and his wife, Mary Jo, are renovating a home that includes ownership and maintenance of a historic cemetery dating to pre-revolutionary war times. After moving to Onancock, Bob feels even more positively about the town and wants to help with its next evolution.

Jeff is a management consultant with more than 30 years of experience in the consumer health care products industry. He has an extensive background in strategic planning, brand building, marketing, and sales. Jeff has served on multiple business boards, as well as philanthropic endeavors, including St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center (Madison, NJ) and the Consumer Health Products Association. He currently sits on the boards of Oystershell Consumer Health and the Onancock Business and Civic Association.

Jeff and his wife, Dottie, have owned property on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and now, Onancock, for over 20 years. He co-chaired the 2019 Onancock St. Patrick’s Parade (cancelled because of COVID-19). Jeff is passionate about Onancock and its attributes and about OMS as the organization to reinvigorate the town.

Vernimb and Spoth join six other board members for OMS, which is part of the Virginia Main Street Program. OMS is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that works to develop and sustain Onancock, VA’s historic downtown as a vital economic, cultural, recreational and residential center for our community. OMS works in partnership with community and business stakeholders and the Town of Onancock to ensure the downtown not only grows but thrives. You can read more about OMS at ExperienceOnancock.com.