The Town of Onancock has launched a new program to enhance the economic vitality and character of the town’s business districts. The Onancock Commercial Façade Improvement Grant (OCFIG) provides financial incentives for renovating, restoring, and preserving commercial business exteriors in the Town of Onancock’s B-1, B-2, and B-Waterfront business districts.

Place-based economics is a driving force behind vibrant towns. A high-quality place attracts investment, residents, and visitors, making the Onancock Commercial Façade Improvement Grant an important opportunity to realize the full potential of Onancock’s commercial properties. Successful proposals will generate significant economic and community development impact.

Onancock’s Commercial Façade Improvement Grant Committee will use a competitive application process to award the grants. The focus is on high-priority projects that include – but are not limited to – preserving and restoring original and/or historical façades; repairing or replacing windows, doors, and trim; and adding signage or awnings. The Committee will prioritize projects which strongly contribute to the revitalization of Onancock’s business districts and to the restoration of historic resources.

Eligible businesses may apply for $500 to $5,000 in funding with a 2:1 financial match, meaning all applicants must commit $1 for every $2 of grant funding received. For example, an applicant who spends $1000 will be eligible to receive $2000 in grant funding.

Interested applicants may access the OCFIG application and guidelines by visiting https://www.onancock.com/administration/page/onancock-commercial-facade-improvement-grant or by contacting the Town of Onancock at 757-787-3363 or emailing [email protected] if you have questions. Completed applications should be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Onancock Commercial Façade Improvement Grant, Town of Onancock, 15 North St., Onancock, VA 23417. Applications will be accepted from February 1 through March 18, 2023.