Onancock is open for the holiday season with dining and shopping promotions, plus unique gifts, throughout December. Stores and restaurants are offering extended hours and special deals on food, clothing, gifts, and more.

“There is no better time to show your appreciation for our small businesses than in the next few weeks,” said Janet Fosque, president of Onancock Main Street. “Not only will you help ensure that during this pandemic, the Shore’s small businesses continue to thrive, but you can also find one-of a kind presents for your loved ones while enjoying great food in a festive atmosphere. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The town is festooned with holiday lights and decorations along the streets, bridges, historic buildings and homes. Plus, on Saturday, December 12, from 4-6 p.m., take a driving tour of the town starting at the Historic Onancock School (6 College Ave.) through two miles of themed holiday decorations including live characters and a nativity. Kids are encouraged to bring their letters for Santa and drop them in the special North Pole Express Mailbox.

Check the Onancock Main Street website at https://www.onancock.com/community

for a full list of business hours and specials and discounts. The safety of visitors and residents is a priority. Stores and restaurants are following all state and CDC guidelines, and masking and distancing is required.

