After a lengthy search, the Onancock Town Council is pleased to name Matthew Spuck as Town Manager effective July 1, 2020. Matt is an active member of the Onancock community. He most recently served on Onancock’s Town Council (a position from which he resigned before being named Town Manager) and was a member of the Town’s Sewer Line Transmission Study Committee, Onancock Business and Civic Association, and the Town’s Planning Commission. Matt and his wife, Kim Moore, moved to Onancock from Boston in November 2016. They own and operate The Inn at Onancock.

Matt has a 30-year professional career during which time he led multiple organizations through dramatic times of transition, expansion, and success. These organizations ranged from local and regional to national nonprofit organizations with operating budgets ranging from $2 to $20 million. He also served on the Board of a large suburban school system of over 6,000 students. His expertise lies in collaboratively developing short and long-term strategic plans and executing them according to governing priorities and available resources. Matt has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Quinnipiac University and has spent his career using his financial acumen, his clear communication skills and collaborative leadership to benefit the organizations he has served.

Matt plans to use his experience to lead Onancock in future negotiations with HRSD, to facilitate strategic planning and to implement subsequent action plans reasonably tied to the resources of the Town. He also intends to secure non-tax related funding for economic development and Onancock’s Main Street Initiative, with a goal to fill empty storefronts and to bring an increased vibrancy to the Town. Collaboration is paramount for Matt and he looks forward to building positive and mutually supportive relationships with neighboring communities, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and the residents of Onancock and the Eastern Shore.

The Town Council of Onancock is excited to enter this new phase in leadership and to build on the wonderful efforts of the past. Matt can be reached via email at Matt.Spuck@Onancock.com.

