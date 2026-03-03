Onancock Elks Lodge hosts sold-out Sportsman’s Dinner, donates to youth programs

The Onancock Elks Lodge held its annual Sportsman’s Dinner & Giveaway on Saturday, February 28, drawing another sold-out crowd for the popular community event.

Each year, the lodge uses the evening not only as a celebration of outdoor traditions, but also as an opportunity to give back. A highlight of the event is the recognition of recently deployed active-duty service personnel in attendance. During the dinner, those service members were presented with a revolver in appreciation of their service and sacrifice on behalf of the country.

Proceeds from the event, supported by strong participation from across the Eastern Shore community, benefit a number of local youth programs. This year, the lodge awarded $1,000 donations to five organizations:

• VIMS Summer Camp Program

• Paul Nolz Sports Camps

• Eastern Shore Anglers Club Youth Programs

• Cast for Kids

• Eastern Shore 4-H Youth Shooting Club

Organizers said continued community support has allowed the lodge to invest in programs that serve young people across the Eastern Shore of Virginia year after year.

The annual Sportsman’s Dinner remains one of the lodge’s signature events, combining fellowship, recognition of service members, and financial support for area youth initiatives.