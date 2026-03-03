Onancock Elks Lodge hosts sold-out Sportsman’s Dinner, donates to youth programs

March 3, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Onancock Elks Lodge

The Onancock Elks Lodge held its annual Sportsman’s Dinner & Giveaway on Saturday, February 28, drawing another sold-out crowd for the popular community event.

Each year, the lodge uses the evening not only as a celebration of outdoor traditions, but also as an opportunity to give back. A highlight of the event is the recognition of recently deployed active-duty service personnel in attendance. During the dinner, those service members were presented with a revolver in appreciation of their service and sacrifice on behalf of the country.

Proceeds from the event, supported by strong participation from across the Eastern Shore community, benefit a number of local youth programs. This year, the lodge awarded $1,000 donations to five organizations:

• VIMS Summer Camp Program
• Paul Nolz Sports Camps
• Eastern Shore Anglers Club Youth Programs
• Cast for Kids
• Eastern Shore 4-H Youth Shooting Club

Organizers said continued community support has allowed the lodge to invest in programs that serve young people across the Eastern Shore of Virginia year after year.

The annual Sportsman’s Dinner remains one of the lodge’s signature events, combining fellowship, recognition of service members, and financial support for area youth initiatives.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 3, 2026, 5:26 am
Mist
E
Mist
39°F
9 mph
Apparent: 33°F
Pressure: 1032 mb
Humidity: 93%
Winds: 9 mph E
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 5:58 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use.
Click to show error
Error: Please reduce the amount of data you're asking for, then retry your request Type:

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber