Onancock Elks Lodge awards $12,000 worth of scholarships to local students

The Onancock Elks Lodge awarded $12,000 worth of scholarships to local students last week.

The presentation was held at the lodge’s Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner July 22nd to recognize some outstanding graduating high school seniors in our community who will be attending college this fall.

The recipients of this year’s $1,000.00 Lodge Scholarships are:

Jade Saldana – Northampton High School

Zoe Smtih – Nandua High School

Hannah Parks – Arcadia High School

Claire Holland – Holly Grove Christian School

Sylvie Leshen – Broadwater Academy

Alexandrea Bell – Chincoteague High School

Kylee Parks – Tangier Combined School

The Thomas C. Northam Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Hannah Parks of Arcadia High School (Student Athlete in the amount of $1,000) his Scholarship is in memory of Thomas (Tommy) C. Northam a long time coach and mentor to many children on the ESVA.

In addition to the lodges local scholarships, the Elks Lodge was also privileged to present an Elks National Foundation Legacy Scholarship to Ian Lewis in the amount of $4,000.