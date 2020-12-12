Residents will be able to participate in the Onancock Christmas Tour without getting out of the car. The free tour will get underway at 4 p.m. at the Historic Onancock School. There is no charge for this experience. There will be several specially decorated for this tour. The tour will continue until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, up the road in Atlantic. Santa will be riding one of the Station 4 fire trucks beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Be on the lookout for Santa on the roads surrounding Atlantic Sunday afternoon.

.

.