By Linda Cicoira

The 20-year-old Onancock Christmas Homes Tour will change its look and theme to align with COVID concerns and restrictions, a spokesperson for the Onancock Business & Civic Association announced Thursday.

Plans for a town-wide-decorations and driving tour are underway and include a 20-tree display on the lawn of Ker Place, a special tree and bridge-lighting ceremony, and decorated neighborhoods and storefronts.

The Mount Prospect neighborhood will anchor the season’s festivities with a special driving tour through the residential streets, “BELIEVE! The Onancock Christmas Driving Tour.” The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12. The rain date will be the next day at the same time. The route will be decked out in holiday fun and finery complete with themed highlighted attractions, including live characters and a live Nativity. Just over two miles long, the tour will begin at the Historic Onancock School and Community Center on College Avenue.

Santa Claus, though unable to arrive at the town wharf by boat this year, will kick off the tour at 4 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa to drop in a special North Pole Express Mailbox at the end of the tour. One lucky letter chosen by “Elfie” will win a delightful surprise that is not being disclosed at this time.

The Onancock Main Street Initiative, Ker Place, and others are coordinating with OBCA to ensure an uplifting holiday season while remaining mindful of the health issues at hand.

A substantial donation to a charitable organization has been made every year through the sale of home tour tickets. This year fundraising will be dependent solely upon donations. A spokesperson said, “It would be extremely helpful and appreciated” if those who are able send their contributions to: OBCA, PO Box 111, Onancock, VA 23417. Contributors are asked to put “BELIEVE” in the notation area on their checks. “Our hope is to make this a memorable holiday season for the entire community.”

.