Pictured: the Onancock Business and Civic Association 2019 July 3rd Community Picnic, Ice Cream Social and Band Concert.

.

ONANCOCK — The Onancock Business and Civic Association (OBCA) has cancelled the July 3rd Community Picnic, Ice Cream Social and Band Concert due to COVID 19 restrictions surrounding social gatherings. In past years, this event held at the Historic Onancock School and featuring the CommUnity Band has been a welcome kick-off to the Fourth of July holiday. This year, in light of Virginia’s re-opening guidelines, OBCA’s Board of Directors has decided that in the interest of public health the event should be cancelled.

As the Commonwealth of Virginia and Accomack County move through the various phases of re-opening and guidelines for social gatherings are revised, OBCA will continually revisit the feasibility of holding events like the Ice Cream Social to bring our community together.

You may contact OBCA at http://www.onancock.org.

.