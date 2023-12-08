Onancock cancels Christmas Parade

Due to the weather forecast, the Onancock Business and Civic Association has canceled Sunday night’s Christmas Parade.

President Jeff Vernimb said in an email “Regrettably, the weather forecast continues to get worse as we get closer to Sunday’s planned parade. Given the predicted rain and wind, we feel it necessary to cancel the parade. We are unable to schedule a rain date. I would like to personally thank everyone for their interest in this year’s event. We had a very strong response and were looking forward to a great parade in Onancock. Please if you are available, come to Onancock on Saturday for the Homes Tour, events at the Historic Onancock School, Cokesbury Church and the North St. Playhouse. And of course, please support our great local restaurants, shops and galleries.”

