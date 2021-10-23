According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, between October 17, 2021 and October 20, 2021, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of burglaries at Mallards, Corner Bakery, Bizzotto’s, and Roseland Theatre, along with multiple vehicle break ins within the town limits of Onancock. Upon deputy’s arrival they discovered various items of value had been stolen.

According to witnesses several young males were seen fleeing from these reported locations.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Onancock Police Department.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

