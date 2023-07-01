The Onancock Arts Alliance is excited to announce the launch of the Onancock Arts Trail, an easy-to-navigate walking tour through the heart of Onancock’s vibrant arts community. Set to launch on Saturday, July 1, the trail will feature the work of 17 artists across seven different studio locations.

It offers an opportunity to meet professional artists on-site at their studios, ready to sell their art, share their creative environment, and educate about their craft. Each artist is a part of the Onancock Arts Alliance, a dedicated group advocating for local, handmade quality art and fostering a deeper understanding of the artistic process.

“As artists participating in the Onancock Arts Trail, we not only get to showcase our original work but also foster the supportive community of our town’s professional creatives, inspiring each other and exchanging ideas,” says Mark Belknap, a participating artist. “Through our Arts Trail, we have an exciting opportunity to help put Onancock on the map as a vibrant arts destination, drawing in more visitors and boosting the local economy.”

The trail’s studio locations are all within a 10-minute walk from each other, making it an easy and enjoyable exploration of the artistic treasures the town has to offer. Beyond promoting Onancock’s rich, vibrant arts community, the trail aims to draw more visitors to explore the full spectrum of Onancock’s attractions, including local restaurants, unique shops, marina, historic venues, and lodging options. The goal of the Arts Trail, and indeed the Onancock Arts Alliance, is to stimulate the local economy by providing visitors with an authentic artistic experience and to celebrate the unique culture and lifestyle of the town.

Comprehensive trail brochures with map will be available at numerous locations around Onancock, including restaurants, retail locations, lodging providers, the town marina, and more.

For more information, contact Karyn Belknap, owner of the Ten Good Sheep studio and shop, and a founding member of the Onancock Arts Alliance, at 757-243-1400.

Explore Onancock’s vibrant art scene, immerse in local culture, and discover hidden gems on the Onancock Arts Trail!