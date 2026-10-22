Accomack County Supervisors agree to expanded water service from Onancock

October 22, 2026
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The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement that would allow the town to provide water service to Coastal Square and other developments outside its boundaries. The Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the 2014 water service agreement with the Town of Onancock.

The amendment specifically authorizes Onancock to sell water directly to Coastal Square, a planned residential development approved by the county in 2024. The project calls for approximately 465 homes on nearly 96 acres.

Under the agreement, Onancock could also provide water to other developments near the town, but each project would require a written request from the town and approval by the Accomack County Board of Supervisors.

Developers would still have to obtain all required zoning approvals, permits and other development approvals. The agreement makes clear that approval for water service would not guarantee approval of a development itself.

Preston Ford in Keller

Water would be sold at the town’s customary rates. Onancock could also charge connection and infrastructure fees. If the county has contributed to extending water lines or installing related facilities, it would receive a proportional share of applicable capital infrastructure fees.

The agreement also requires the town to provide sufficient water volume and pressure to meet customers’ needs, including fire protection.

The  amendment changed the existing agreement, which generally prohibits Onancock from selling water directly to customers outside town limits, with an exception for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and affiliated facilities.

The amendment requires approval by both the Accomack County Board of Supervisors and the Onancock Town Council.

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