Old Shore Memorial Hospital should be down to slab by end of next week

April 24, 2024
Linda Cicoira photos.

The demolition of the former Shore Memorial Hospital on Rogers Drive in Nassawadox is continuing, and Riverside reports the main building should be gone by the end of next week.

According to April Weston with Riverside, the demolition firm has reported the main six story structure should be completely demolished within 10 days.

The smaller buildings associated with the hospital have been demolished, along with both lower wings of the hospital, leaving the tower remaining.

The contractor has received a land disturbance permit to remove the building’s slab; this will begin once the tower is down and is tentatively projected to take one month.

The only building on the property that will remain is a maintenance shed, which will be used to store important equipment to maintain the water tower and sewer. The water tower will continue to be maintained by Riverside and the sewer will be maintained by Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD).

