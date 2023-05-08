In 1937 a group from Northampton County built a saw mill to provide lumber for work boats and other uses. In those days, lumber used in local buildings and boats was cut locally. The sawmill operated commercially for 16 years closing in 1953. The facility remained there and the Peninsula Antique Tractor Organization obtained the mill and set out to restore it to working order under the guidance of Richard Dryden and other members of the group.

Saturday, after 70 years of rest, the old saw mill came back to life. The club conducted a demonstration to the crowd, sawing up pine logs for framing lumber and cedar logs into shingles.

Dryden said that he had to make some parts to make the saws run again, but it was worth the effort. The sawmill will be open to the public from time to time to again demonstrate the art of creating lumber to build local homes and boats.