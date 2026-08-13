Old Farmer’s Almanac Issues General Winter Weather Forecast for Eastern Virginia

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is offering an early look at what could be in store for Virginia this coming winter — but says its detailed, month-by-month forecast for the 2026-2027 season has not yet been released.

The Almanac says the winter could be influenced by a developing El Niño pattern, which can produce some highly variable weather across the Mid-Atlantic.

For Eastern Virginia, including the Eastern Shore, that could mean a winter with plenty of changes — from mild periods to brief shots of much colder air.

The outlook also suggests the possibility of an active storm pattern.

For the Eastern Shore, that doesn’t necessarily mean a lot of snow. Because of the region’s proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, temperatures often hover near the freezing mark during winter storms.

That can put the Shore right on the dividing line between snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain.

Forecasters say coastal storms will be particularly important to watch. If a strong coastal storm develops while cold air is already in place, Eastern Virginia could see significant winter weather.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is expected to release its more detailed 2026-2027 winter forecast later this month.

For now, the message is that residents shouldn’t necessarily expect a consistently cold or snowy winter — but should be prepared for periods of rapidly changing weather and the possibility of significant winter storms.

WESR and Shore Daily News will have the specific Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for eastern Virginia when it becomes available.