By Linda Cicoira

Hallwood Police Officer Allen W. Poulson, son of the town’s mayor, was indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury on a felony count of hit-and-run.

The 41-one-year-old Seaside Avenue resident was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, obstruction of justice, and dumping trash, garbage, refuse, litter or other unsightly matter on a public or private property without written consent of the owner.

The incidents occurred on Guard Shore Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2021.

According to warrants filed in Accomack General District Court, a witness said Poulson crashed in front of his house and then was seen discarding alcoholic beverage bottles before leaving the scene. Poulson was later arrested after two breathalyzer tests were deficient. The results of a blood test were not filed with the court.

Northampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Beverly Leatherbury will serve as a special prosecutor in the case. Trooper R. Flynn investigated.

